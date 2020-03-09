Observations ...

I'm not downplaying the seriousness ...
This lady dropped her mask, to drink Peroni beer, from a glass, she does not know who has handled, and where they have been, at 07:30am in the morning ...
People are panic buying loo roll, and pasta. It seems unless its organic wholemeal, we are facing a constipation crisis across the world ...
So we have a virus that specifically targets the stupid people. I just think their time is up. #NaturalSelection
Just wash your hands, and think about what you are doing ...
I'm guessing that far more people are going to have their livelihoods damaged by the rapid economic carnage, our collective reaction is wreaking on the global economy, than will ever be affected by the disease itself ...
Not least 'a small green island in the Aegean' ...
