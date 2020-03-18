Message from the Mayor ...

He advises that ...
Anyone arriving in Skiathos by sea or air - even from the mainland - is now required to self isolate for 14 days.
A request has also been made to close the ferries to passengers but obviously allowing goods deliveries ...
Easyjet ...
All easyjet flights are cancelled up to end of April. No email but you need to go to manage my bookings to get a complete refund.
Ryanair ...
Will only operate 20% of its schedule from tomorrow, mainly to Ireland ...
The Greek Government ...
This evening banned gatherings of more than 10 people to curb the virus spread Link here ...
It seems to be getting closer to a total lockdown, and, so far, the restrictions seem to be working.
Only 418 cases and 4 deaths.
"The head of Civil Protection today recommended “restrictions” for people needing to go outside.
“Public gatherings with 10 or more people are strongly discouraged,” those violating the ban will be fined with 1,000 euros per person."
Urging people to stay home and to avoid contact with people outside their immediate family, Hardalias announced a new series of movement restrictions
Out-of-home traffic should be limited to the minimum only for very specific reasons and to the extent necessary to serve vital needs only.
Acceptable exceptions are exclusively for:
Transition to work
Visit to the doctor
Visit a grocery store when no online service
Go to the post office for absolutely necessary mail
Go to the bank and the petrol station
Move to help people in need
Outdoor exercise individually or with another person while keeping a distance of 1.5 meters.
Dog walking
Businesses must operate remotely. Where by the nature of the business this is not possible, businesses will operate with the necessary staff and on rotation."
