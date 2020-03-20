Lockdown ...

The final flight has departed for Athens ...
No more island flights until further notice.
The government is taking new emergency measures for the coronavirus ahead of the weekend.
Shipping Minister Giannis Plakiotakis announced on Friday that only permanent residents and supply trucks will be allowed to travel to the Aegean islands.
This in a bid to ban the unnecessary movement of people within the country, and halt the spread of the coronavirus.
The government also announced a ban on sailing yachts from all ports in the country to stop departures to the islands this weekend.
If you are on the island, then obey the rules #stayhome #staysafe ...
Previous blog: Message from the Mayor ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments are restricted to users with Google Accounts on this site