Lockdown and shutdown...

The Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis has just announced a nationwide lockdown starting on Monday morning at 06.00 hours
This in order to prevent the further spread of the corona virus in the country.
It seems you have to apply online, and have the permit either in paper form, or text SMS on your phone.
The travel permit will be lneeded for every journey.
Obtained by texting 13033 and filling in form A for work journeys or B for shopping and doctors visit. Passport/ID to be carried along with the travel permit.
English translation
Not an official document below ...
The online platform we'll be able to print them off from is forma.gov.gr ...
In addition you must have your Police ID (Residents permit) and passport with you or it's a €150 fine ...
