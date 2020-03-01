Kalo Mina - Μάρτιος ...

Kalo Mina - Good Month - Mártios - March ...
Its the last day of carnival, the parade may have been cancelled, but the carnival parties for the grown ups, carried on. Tomorrow - Weather permitting we have to fly a kite as it will be Kathari Deutera (Clean Monday)
I have a confirmed sighting of Colin minus his guitar, at White Hart Lane with JH ...
Tavena Batis is open from today ...
Καλό μήνα σε όλους - Good Month to all ...
