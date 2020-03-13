Friday, 13 March 2020

Interesting times ...

The Greek ministry of health has issued this picture with the following text ...


"We stay home as much as possible, we go out only when it is absolutely necessary.

 We protect ourselves and others, we try to slow down the spreading of the virus

 We try not to burden the health care system unnecessarily.

 We do the right thing. #westayhome"

Makes you think doesn't it ...

2 comments:

  1. pwll13 March 2020 at 15:46

    Excellent advice.
    Maybe on your island this risk is less but there must be a fair amount of arrivals and departures.
    We have also, along with many others, decided to do just that, as much as possible.
    The only thing is that it won't be just for a few weeks. It is going to be a long haul.
    I think that this year is going to be a lean one for the holiday business.

    There is no need to publish this Ian.
    Just a note.

