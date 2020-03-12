Last night the phones went crazy, with the Greek civil defence message.
Daphne at Skopelos News has an excellent blog on it here ...
I had the alarm on both Greek and UK phones and the message being repeated by voice repeatedly on the Greek phone in Greek & English ...
I thought it very impressive, but it certainly shows how things are ramping up here ...
Now Mr Trump, has grounded flights between Europe (Schengen countries) and the USA. Clearly shutting the door, on the EU free movement area. A classic case of slamming the barn door after the horse has bolted ...
The president did not seem very well, reading that statement (Has he been tested?) He said no problem the other day, it's just flu ...
This travel ban does not include the UK (at the moment) so London Heathrow, and the provincial airports with still operational services, are the new virus route to the USA.
Is London/UK about to experience a surge of would-be European travellers trying to get to the US?
If so, what kind of pressure is that going to place on HMG to shut the borders?
Or you hop on a plane to Ireland or Canada, and fly to the USA, from there ...
Cant help but think that these routes, will be cut off very shortly ...
On Monday I said I'm guessing that far more people are going to have their livelihoods damaged by the rapid economic carnage, our collective reaction is wreaking on the global economy, than will ever be affected by the disease itself ...
One stock market crash later, slashed interest rates, and planes flying empty across the globe, a worldwide recession seems imminent.
If anyone needs the lottery numbers for Saturday get in touch ....
Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson the famous Greek Americans, have now gone down with the virus in Australia ...
If you remember, in the film Castaway Tom ended up marooned in a bad way with his companion 'Wilson' ...
We await an update on the current medical condition of Wilson ...
