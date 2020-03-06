Covid-19 Panic purchasing ...

My thoughts have turned to what to stock up on. I understand that loo roll is quite desirable but it was on post-Brexit armageddon day offer at Tesco and Morrison, a few weeks back and they were virtually giving it away back then.
Down in the car park, my friend Adam was taking it very seriously indeed. The thought of being confined to barracks with his wife on lockdown for two weeks. Was too much to bear, but he is a taxi driver, so more likely to get sprayed with the plague from the rear seats just doing his job ...
The water is for the wife, and kids, but if you have tasted London H2O. Then you will of course, know the reason why ...
Now if you want to join the party your local Lidl will still have quantities of Mythos, looking for a home, but don't tell the missus, I told you ...
Don't forget, tomorrow - Saturday 7th of March, is mine removal day over in Loutraki. Remember to leave the windows open for the blast ...
WTFWT ...
I just don’t get the toilet paper panic. It’s here as well. Went shopping today and the shelves are bare of any tissues toilet or otherwise.ReplyDelete
I’m sensible I got milk coffee and booze. Lol