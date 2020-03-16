Controls tighten ...

Visits to the supermarkets and other shops that can stay open, are due to be controlled from today ...
At the entrance bottles with gel for using on our hands must be placed.
The personnel will be wearing gloves and masks in the shops.
Only one visitor permitted access for every 10 m2 of space, and a distance of two meters from counters where meats and cheeses are cut.
No visits to public offices, call first for an appointment.
Banks are requesting customers to only use online transactions.
The same rules will apply for supermarkets, pharmacies, and bakeries.
Those who do not abide by the rules can get a heavy fine (Up to €5k) and can go to prison (2-3 years).
COBRA update ...
Toilet paper rationing is being seriously considered ...
The US confirmed that all travel from the UK would be banned from tonight.
A spokesperson at Buck House said: “The Duke of York has taken a particular interest in the latest international travel news.
“He thinks it is an excellent idea and nobody should feel compelled to travel to the US"
“Even if they have important reasons to travel, such as legal matters, for example, it’s best to stay at home and remain out of harm’s way.” #keepcalmandcarryon
Shopping announcement issued at 06:00am ...
General synopsis: Tescos, good, occasionally busy later. Sainsburys, moderate to good. Asda, slight to moderate, heavy crowds by evening. Marks and Spencers and Co-Op, fair. Waitrose fair to moderate. Aldi/Lidl, rough at first, moderate later.
That's the UK Shopping Forecast for 16th March ...
