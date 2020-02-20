So today it is Tsiknopempti - Charred Thursday ...
Burnt or Charred Thursday in Greece. Its the day when you BBQ as much meat as you can and feast yourself. The name Tsiknopempti refers to the smell of charcoal, and grilled meats, wafting through the air. Not a good day for Vegans, Vegetarians or any tree huggers ...
|Καλή Τσικνοπέμπτη, καλή όρεξη ...
The Tradition of Apokries / Karnavali
(Apokries may also be spelt Apokreas, Apokrias)
In Greece the Carnival started in Ancient times, believed to be as a worship to Dionysos, the God of Wine and Feast. In the Orthodox tradition Apokries is the preparation period before Lent. Apokries means literally saying goodbye to meat - Apoxh apo kreas - apo-kreas. In Latin the roots of the word Carnival has the same meaning - 'carne' is meat and 'vale' goodbye.
Apokries runs for three weeks immediately preceding Lent.
In 2020 Apokries runs from Sunday 9th February to Sunday 1st March, and Clean Monday ('Kathara Deftera' or 'Kathari Deftera') falls on Monday 2nd March 2020.
Lets hope the forecast rain, does not dampen the BBQ sizzle ...
On the plus note, Kabourelia is open ...
We will instead be observing - Tłusty czwartek, which means Fat Thursday in Polish.
So today is Polish national doughnut day ...
