Sporades ferries - Latest news ...

Flying Dolphin Erato:
Returns on the route to the Northern Sporades Islands on March 8th, starting from Alonissos to the port of Volos
Latest updates:
On the Council for Coastal Transport meeting (SAS meeting) tomorrow (27th) these items are part of the agenda:
1. Request to deploy the ferry STAVROS on the route Volos > Skiathos > Skopelos > Alonissos. The STAVROS is the former SAOS II that abandoned the route Alexxandroupoli>Samothraki last year with severe engine problems.
2. Request to deploy the ferry ALEXANDRA L on the route Volos > Skiathos > Skopelos > Alonissos. The ALEXANDRA L is an old rustbucket that used to sail in the Ionian till the collapse of Kefalonian Lines last year.
3. Summer timetable (5 June till 15 September) for the route Ag. Konstantinos > Sporades for the ferry APPOLON HELLAS (Hellenic Seaways). Instead of PEGASUS
4. Timetable for the period 8 April - 31 October for the ferry PROTEUS for the route Volos > Sporades > Mantoudi.
5. Timetable for the period 28 May - 27 September for the ferry Flying Dolphin ERATO for the route Volos > Sporades > Mantoudi.
6. Modification of the route of the MEGA JET from 20 May till 22 September to go Syros > Mykonos > Paros > Ios > Santorini instead of Volos > Northern Sporades > Mantoudi.
7. Modification of the summer timetable for the route Kymi > Alonissos > Skopelos of the ferry ACHILLEAS to the period 20 june till 6 September instead of 8 June till 6 September.
Plague News:
Greece confirmed its first coronavirus case tonight in Thessaloniki ...
Meanwhile cabin crew training is being undertaken, for the early season flights
"Welcome aboard, our flight to Skiathos. The cabin crew will now take you through the emergency procedures, please pay attention as you may not have had this briefing before"
Now who was it, that has been complaining about the price of the air fares ?
