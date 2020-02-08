Skiathos trail run 10K & Half Marathon - 24th May 2020 ...
Registrations opening on Monday, 24 February 2020
On Monday, 24 February 2020, the registration links will be available via our refreshed website (currently under construction)
Up until this week, it is expected that all the necessary procedures, as long as any required alterations, will be successfully completed and explicitly announced on www.skiathosrun.gr
- Registrations will open on Monday, 24 February 2020
Registrations submitted o n l i n e:- Early registrations will last from 24/2 - 23/4 (10 or 21 km at 10 euros) - Registrations from 24/4 - 8/5 (10 or 21 km at 15 euros)- Online registrations will close on 8/5
Registrations submitted o n s i t e:- On site registrations will last from 10 - 20/5 at Olive Tree - Natural handmade & organic Greek products (28 A, Papadiamantis str., between 6 - 8 p.m.)
Last-minute registrations o n s i t e:- Last-minute registrations can be submitted 30 min before the guided tour, on 23/5, as well as on the 24/5.
Any runners who will decide to register on 24/5 should arrive at Bourtzi, between 8 - 8.30 a.m.
Registrations will close latest at 9.00 a.m.
Children can register for free via their schools, between 24/4 - 8/5 or on the 24/5.
We are all in anticipation of the openings, so stay tuned and be ready for #skiathostrailrun2020
The bottom line is if you have the cash and a form, you can run on the 24th, if you are at the Bourtzi by 8am ...
Previous Blog: Renovations
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments are restricted to users with Google Accounts on this site