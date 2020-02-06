Renovations ...

At the monasteries ...
The mayor of Skiathos, Theodoros Tzoumas, informed the Metropolitan of Chalkidas, Istiea and Northern Sporades Chrysostom, that the Central Archaeological Council of the Ministry of Culture approved the restoration studies of the monks of Panagia Kounistria and Panagia Kechria
At the request of the municipality in the Region of Thessaly, the projects have been integrated into the Financing for Spatial Investment program, where there is a commitment that the projects included there should be completed by 2023.
The hierarch thanked the mayor, the city council, and all his associates, for this very pleasant news and congratulated them on their great interest in restoring cultural and sacred monuments of great historical importance, but also in general. their support and their love for the Church.
On the buses:
The town council is debating bringing all the buses back under council control. Some of the buses had been privatised a few years back. We shall see if it happens ...
Brexit - ExPats:
The Greek Embassy in the UK issued a statement on Saturday, informing the public about the immediate and long term changes the departure of the UK from the EU will bring to their lives.
”We continue our efforts to manage the new reality as closely as possible by keeping up with developments, new data and strengthening the administrative mechanism to tackle issues of individuals and businesses,” the statement said.
British citizens who live in Greece
The bill 4652/2020 regulates matters relating to access to work, social security and medical and hospital coverage, recognition of professional and academic qualifications and the use of driving licenses issued by the United Kingdom, as well as the ability to remain, to study and work in the country as before.
In brief, all British citizens who came to Greece before Brexit, will be able to enjoy the same rights as all other EU citizens.
(Provided they have registered, and have the residency permit beige/blue - New permits next year)
PS: For all those Russian bots out there, using the Old Calendar #Brexit will occur on Feb 13th.
