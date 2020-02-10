New Hotel at Aghia Eleni ...

Looks like it will happen ...
SkiathosTV report 'Approval for construction of a five-star hotel in Skiathos by Mars and Petros Derveni
The environmental conditions for the construction and operation of a classic five star hotel with a capacity of 304 beds have been approved in the "Agia Eleni" location of the Municipality of Skiathos. adjoining land with a total area of 37.040.60 m2.
The facility will have 121 living rooms, reception areas, an indoor swimming pool and sports facilities (gym and saunas), outdoor sports facilities and outdoor communal and private swimming pools, parking lots, lifts and staircases, storerooms and outdoor areas for outdoor and outdoor use. open-air semi-outdoor areas, terraces, offices, bar and living room, restaurants and kitchens, shops, multipurpose lounge and utility areas, pedestrian access to buildings, communal in W.C. and existing drilling.
Access to the unit will be asphalted by the Skiathos - Koukounaries District Road. The unit will operate seasonally' (six months a year).
Let's hope they repair the road, before they start work ...
On the London Underground:
The town council has a new Skiathos advertisement on the Central line ...
From Saturday 8th and for 15 days Skiathos will be advertised in 30 central stations of the London London Underground. As the Municipality continues with the promotion of the island and the opening of new markets ...
Keep Talking Greece advises, that the Greek Post office are to charge €15 fee for parcels sent from non-EU countries. Any item with a customs declaration will be subject to a “Customs Clearance”, the minimum amount of which was set at 15 euros, according to an ELTA circular (Article here) ...
If you have read the article - Someone has asked - 'Is that non-European countries, non-EU countires or just rumours'? Answers on a post card to Confused c/o Andover ...
Air France:
Air France launches flights from Paris to Mykonos, Santorini, Thessaloniki but sadly not Skiathos
New direct flights from Paris to Mykonos, Santorini and Thessaloniki are introduced in its summer 2020 program. As for Thessaloniki, where Air France will re-operate for the first time since 1994, the program will start on July 15 with three flights per week and end on August 29th ...
Another TV programme:
Starting 11th February, on channel 5 at 10pm ...' My New Greek Life', will be following the experiences of couples, who have left the UK to live in Greece.
Apparently, there will be 4 episodes ...
Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan are back with their latest adventure ‘The Trip to Greece' Which will be on sky 1 starting on 3rd March ...
Start your countdown clocks, and set your reminders, book the remote ...
