Kalo Mina - Fevruários ...

Kαλό μήνα σε ολους - Good Month to all ...
Which means if you were doing 'Dry January' today is the hangover from hell ...
Things to do in February:
- Eat normally again until December.
- Try to cancel the gym membership
- Be glad it’s not January anymore
- Cheers! It’s not dry January anymore!
- At last, the Vegan festival of Veganuary has ended
- Hear people saying 'Can't believe its February already'
- Love or hate rugby it's the six nations championship
- Count how many people say 'The daffodils are up'
- Ignore Valentine’s Day
- Eat pancakes
- Buy a carnival outfit
- Get ready for Tsiknopempti
- Eat meat for Greece
- Wish everyone Kalo Mina on the 29th
- Anything else can wait until March
That’s about it for now ...
