Happy Valentines day ...

It's also another name day ...
Χρόνια Πολλά to those feeling the love today, who are Valentina, Valentine, Valentini, Valentinos, Dina, & Dinos
St. Valentine, a man that was was beaten with clubs and stones; when that failed to kill him, he was beheaded.
Anyway - We are feeling the love today, Hope you all are too ...
Skiathos Airport:
Has had the largest passenger increase, of the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport, compared to January 2019, which stood at +25.9%.
This was due to the extra Olympic Air/Aegean Airlines flight on a wednesday, which was added at the request of the Municipal Authority.
Ferries:
ANES fast boat Symi will be working on the Sporades island routes from June until September
Flying Boats:
'Seaplanes' from Volos to Skopelos, Alonissos and Skyros in the summer, may be operational by the end of June. The passage of the new law in the House a few days ago (the bill was drafted by Magnesia MP and New Democracy MP Christos Boukoros) speeds up procedures for licensing waterways and launching their first itineraries. committed to a "marathon session" so as not to miss this summer's season. The goal is to start the first itineraries by the end of June. (Which year?)
Looking for advice:
What's the best number of Roses to give the wife for Valentine's day?
6, 12, 24?
Or the whole tin?
