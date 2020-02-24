Ex Pats to vote in UK?

Apparently, Boris Johnson is to scrap the rules forbidding ex-pats who have lived abroad for more than 15 years, to vote in UK general elections.
The news came in a letter personally signed by Boris to campaigner Harry Shindler who has fought for more than 20 years to give Brits overseas the right to vote.
"Boris told Harry: 'Now we have left the EU, it is more important than ever to strengthen the UK‘s ties with the British expat community'
Last night Harry, 99, who fought in WW2 and then retired to Italy where he now lives said:"This is a great victory for all of us patriotic Brits who have campaigned for years to get the vote back"
"The PM has assured us that we will be allowed to vote on the next election even if we have lived abroad for more than 15 years."
Londoner Harry, who fought the Nazis with the famous Desert Rats, joked with The Sun: "I just hope I can make it to the next one given that I'm 100 soon."
In the letter Boris told Harry: "The government is committed to scrapping the arbitrary rule that prevents British citizens who have lived abroad for more than 15 years from participating in UK parliamentary elections.
“Most British citizens overseas retain deep ties to the United Kingdom. Many still have family here, some will return here, others are drawing a British pension after a lifetime of hard work and some, including yourself, have fought for our country"
“Given those strong links, British expats have a right to influence decisions on foreign policy, trade and many other issues that directly affect their lives"
“Now we have left the EU, it is more important than ever to strengthen the UK‘s ties with the British expat community"
Coronovirus ...
SkiathosLife is reporting a dramatic fall in summer bookings from Italy. This being credited to the issue with the Covid19 virus, which now appears to be affecting Europe. Article link here
UK bookings are also mentioned, of course, any drop off in bookings there, would not be due to the prices would they? ...
