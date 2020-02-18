Carnivali (Haloween) 2020 ...

The events of the municipality of skiathos during the Halloween (Carnival) period 2020 include events, concerts, and festivities aiming to create festive atmosphere and the entertainment and entertainment of all ages.
The start of the events will take place by the popular band of gadjo dilo, which will give a concert on Saturday 22 February 2020 at Bourtzi cultural centre, with favorite Greek songs mainly of the '50 and' 60 stage, Chioti and tsitsanis interpreted with their own unique musical style, " Manouche de dilo " a program with intense the " Greek " element but also with references to the American jazz standards and French songs of the interwar years.
On Sunday, March 2020, There will be the carnival parade of clubs, students and groups, with the starting point at the high school, the parade through the pedestrian street of papadiamantis will end up in the old port, where fasting delicacies and wine will be offered, While a program with actions and street theatre will be presented by the team "Puff-Pooh" with games and magic-juggling tricks that will entertain both young and old at carnival rhythms.
Carnies and audience at the end of parade will watch the open concert of the band cicadas on bourtzi with a rich program of Greek carnival songs, with traditional songs from all over Greece, "Cicadas" have the ability to raise and create Mood for fun, fun and dancing.
The festivities of the municipality of Skiathos will be completed the festivities of pure on Monday 2nd March 2020, which will be held in the old port with music from DJ Set with cheer, dancing, dancing and free wine.
With Parallel actions and street theater for children where happy carnival themes will coordinate the event and raise the kids for party games and dance, where for two more hours the children will have fun with stilts in the impressive suit and colorful hats Of, two more fairy tale heroes and a gigantoḗrōas will be photographed and playing with them.
The Municipality of Skiathos invites all citizens and visitors of the island to participate in all events, sending a message of joy!
