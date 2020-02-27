Carnivali cancelled ...

"Following on from the Joint Ministerial Decision on the compulsory cancellation of Carnival events throughout the country, we announce that the planned Carnival events of the Municipality of Skiathos will not take place.
I would like to thank all those who worked for the event with enthusiasm and imagination.
The priority now is to ensure public health, in line with the guidelines we have received.
The Municipal Authority is in constant communication with the competent authorities and recommends calmness and above all compliance with all individual health rules"
(Thodoris Tzoumas - Mayor of Skiathos)
