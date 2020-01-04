Veganuary ...

It's not for everyone ...
I can do a vegetarian version, no problem. However can you give up dairy? I struggle with that, being a fan of milk cheese, and of course chocolate ...
The only way is if it's not in the fridge, you can't be tempted by it ...
I like beans at this time of the year, the Greek ones in a can at your supermarket are almost impossible to replicate. However if you are up for it, this recipe is quite good.
In fact you may find you can't leave it alone, and eat the lot ...
Gigantes Plaki - Giant Beans with Tomato Sauce
By: Greek Cooking Made Easy
Serves 3-4
“Gigantes Beans”, meaning “Giant beans" are similar to elephant, lima or butter beans. If you can find Greek giant beans from Kastoria or Kozani these are the best beans for this recipe. Also the word Plaki is used to describe any dish that is usually cooked with tomatoes, olive oil and vegetables in the oven. This vegan dish is baked till the beans absorb all juices and flavors, so it only improves with time. Giant Beans Plaki can also be served cold as an appetizer (meze). Suitable for vegans and fasting!
Ingredients:
250 gr. / 9 oz Giant butter Beans (best are Kastoria or Kozani variety)
120 ml. or ½ cup virgin Olive oil
250 gr. / 9 oz Celery (stems and leaves)
1 bunch Parsley
Optional: 1 tbsp. Sugar (not shown)
Salt, ground Pepper to taste
400 gr. / 14 oz tin chopped Tomatoes or fresh ripe tomatoes cut in cubes
1 big fresh Tomato
1 medium Onion
7-8 small Carrots
1 Garlic clove
See the YouTube video here
I have mine with feta on top, so it's vegetarian not vegan ...
New years resolutions ...
“2020 Is definitely going to be my year”
1st January: Can you die from a hangover?
2nd January: Australia is on fire.
3rd January: World war 3 is threatened.
Who knows what today may bring 🤔 ...
