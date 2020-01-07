Seaplanes to Skopelos and Alonissos ...

Link between Skopelos and Alonissos perhaps ...
The representatives of the company that will launch the seaplane and build the Skopelos and Alonissos waterways met in Athens with Skopelos Mayor Stamatis Perissis and Alonissos Mayor Petros Vafinis.
Representatives of the Seaplane Company have informed the Mayors of the two islands that there is already a ten-year concession of the Skopelos and Alonissos waterfront, which expires in approximately one and a half years. All these years it has not been possible to launch seaplanes and now the appropriate legislative framework has been adopted to allow them to be launched.
They pointed out that their interest in Sporades is shifting to Skopelos and Alonissos, since Skiathos has an airport and announced that the company's plans are that if all goes well, in the summer of 2020 it will begin to launch seaplane routes to other destinations. such as the Cyclades, the Dodecanese, the Ionian Islands and the Sporades.
It was promised that very soon the company representatives would submit a complete proposal to the Municipal Council of Skopelos and once the decision was made within three months they would be able to construct the waterway. The Skopelos aqueduct is located within the Master Plan of the port and will essentially consist of a floating platform and a small hostel (as shown in the photo).
The company will also undertake the issuance of licenses, studies and necessary permits so that they are all ready for this summer.
The innovation of this particular company is that their own planes have wheels. So their planes will start at Athens El. Venizelos, they will travel, then they will be stranded at the Skopelos and Alonissos waterways and their final destination will be El. Venizelos
Previous Blog: Proteus clunks the rock ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments are restricted to users with Google Accounts on this site