Sea jets - Mega Jet ferry from Volos ...

It was unanimously accepted by the Coastal Communications Council the Seajets company's request for deployment of Mega Jet in lines Volos - Sporades - Mantoudi from 06/01/2020 up to 30/09/2020.
The 9th issue of the SAS meeting as follows:
9. A) Modification of the "MEGA JET" E-C / C-T / H routing period from 01-06-2020 to 30-09-2020 instead of 16-04-2020 to 21-04-2020 and from 16-05-2020 to 07-10-2020.
B) Modification of the "MEGA JET" F / O / C / T / H routes on Volos - Northern Sporades - Mantoudi, instead of Rafina-Andros-Tinos-Mykonos and Piraeus-Mykonos-Naxos-Thira .
The Mega Jet can handle up to 33 knots and carries 150 vehicles and 845 passengers.
