Proteus returns ...

Increases in Sporades ferry tickets are in place caused by the burden, to the ferry companies the cost of marine fuel, which has been in use since 1 January 2020 pursuant to the relevant International Maritime Organization regulation.
Ticket price hikes have been in effect since all week, and Sporades are considered one of the most expensive ferry destinations in the country, with shipping costs rising.
If a passenger wishes to travel by Express Skiathos from Volos to Skiathos, you now pay 26 euros instead of 25 euros and 31.5 euros from 30 euros for Skopelos and Alonissos.
For a car the price rose from 79 to € 84 to Skiathos and from € 85 to € 89.5 to Skopelos and Alonissos.
Proteus is apparently ready after the established maintenance, at the shipyards of Salamis, in Piraeus where the boat has been in dry dock ...
After the coordinated actions of Captain C. Antoniou, the technical control of the ship was completed and the maintenance provided to continue throughout the year his travels serving the inhabitants of the islands ...
Which hopefully means they have banged out the dents and tightened the nut on the steering wheel ready to return to the islands ...
Skiathian is struggling to return to service, after contracting his annual 'new year' bronchial experience. Having started dry January in style but falling off the wagon, retiring to bed with a bottle of brandy ...
