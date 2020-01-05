Proteus clunks the rock ...

Apparently after suffering a mechanical issue with the steering ...
All on board are reported, as being safe, and the Kalypso has departed, from the old harbour, to bring the passengers ashore ...
Ferries tomorrow are already cancelled, due to the storm.
It's going to be a rough night ...
Updated: Kalypso rescuing passengers from the Proteus
Skiathos TV reporting
The 48 passengers and crew will remain in Skiathos tonight, and were informed by the mayor of Skiathos Thodoris Tzouma, who has undertaken their hospitality.
In the meantime, a tugboat from Volos has already started with the destination of Skiathos, in order to be able to tow the ship of Proteus that has damage to the steering wheel.
As expected there is a great mobilization of port Authority and the municipal authority of Skiathos, energy completely anticipated
