One week to go ...

So the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill has been signed, by the European Commission.
In a somewhat low-key ceremony, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, signed the WAB in Brussels on Friday morning.
After signing the agreement, Mr Michel said that "things will inevitably change but our friendship will remain".
"We start a new chapter as partners and allies," he said.
The treaty will now be taken to London for signing by Boris Johnson before it is returned to Brussels, where MEPs will vote on the deal this Wednesday.
Yesterday, it was granted royal assent by the Queen, having cleared all stages in Parliament ...
Wouldnt it be funny if the MEP's all voted against it next Wednesday. Would they be sent off to vote again, and again until they came back with the right answer ...
Whats the weather like?
My guide to weather and events in Skiathos, gathered from posts in the forums, as its that time of year when everyone is asking 'that' question ...
May: Too cold/buses infrequent/rain/sea cold
June: Too unreliable, "The worst June in years" never again
July: Too hot, Too many Greeks/Italians/loud music/beaches & buses packed
August: Too hot, Too many Greeks/Italians/loud music/beaches & buses packed
September: Too unreliable, Storms, closing up
October: Too unreliable, no one told us everything closed.
Which as regulars will know all the above could be true, but is not always the case ...
Have had the flu (Ten days worth), not the latest Chinese version, but the cough has recorded 5.5 on the richter scale, around midnight last night ...
Previous Blog: Sea jets - Mega Jet ferry from Volos ...
Hope you didn't disturb SWMBO😴ReplyDelete
SWMBO: My god, what is wrong with you!?!Delete
Nice of you to finaly notice ...