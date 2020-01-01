New Year’s traditions ...

Καλή χρονιά με υγεία αγάπη ευτυχία χαμόγελα, καλό μήνα ...
The Pomegranate has been the symbol of fertility, prosperity and regeneration for thousands of years in Greece and in Greek mythology. During Christmas time in Greece you see pomegranates everywhere as most Greek households hang this rich fruit above the main entrance door of their house- some people also get the fruit blessed at Church before doing so.
A little before the clock strikes twelve- marking the advent of the New Year- it is custom to turn off all lights and for family members to step outside their home, symbolising the old year that has passed.
The family members then step in again with their right foot first after midnight. The person who enters immediately after the first footer holds the pomegranate in their right hand and forces it against the door to smash it open.
It is said that the number of seeds that scatter around is proportional to the amount of good luck the family will receive within the upcoming year. It is also believed that someone who gets a red spot on them by the fruit’s juice will be extremely lucky that year.
Hanging An Onion at Home
For Greeks, it is so important to be sure to hang an onion at home.
Usually, the family attends the New Year’s Day church service. Once the service is done, they find an onion to bring home. At that point, they find a place inside the house to hang an onion. It is very important to wait until after the service is over because this is part of the ritual.
Onions were chosen for New Year’s because they are a symbol of good health, fertility, and longevity. This is one of the many New Year’s rituals that people do in order to make sure the new year is filled with many blessings.
New Year’s is thought to be a time to bring luck, and the Greek people believe that these rituals help.
