Monday, 27 January 2020

Its coming back ...

Express Pegasus

During the mid-summer season, the Express Pegasus will be back on its old familiar route, from Agios Konstantinos to Skiathos - Skopelos - Alonnisos ...


It's as near as you can get to arriving on a cruise liner, and the huge propellers, have been known to send a tidal wave back up the storm drains in Papadiamanti street ...

It also gives the harbour a clean and circulates the water where the posh boats flush.

Be careful where you tread, around 12:30 - 1pm, or you may get your feet wet, or worse ...

