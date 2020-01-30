Coronavirus update ...

Many of you will be aware of the virus, from the news reports ...
Greece is taking urgent steps to irradicate the virus, this has been communicated as a matter of urgency, across the nation.
Sadly the local stockists have had a run, on the antibiotic solution - until the ferry arrives ...
I am so pleased my parents gave me the vaccine when I was a kid
Remember, there was a plague in 1720, a Cholera outbreak in 1820 and The Spanish Flu in 1920. All of course coincidental except that it's 2020 on my calendar ...
Cheaper flights ahead?
The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport said it would pay a subsidy of 24,608,000 euros through a tender for 12 airline services to several Greek islands.
The tender will also set the maximum charter rates according to the season and the minimum frequency of flights.
The 12 flights will connect Athens with Skiathos, Ikaria, Syros, Leros, Astypalaia, Kalymnos, Skyros; Thessaloniki with Samos, Chios and Kalamata; and Rhodes with Karpathos, Kassos and Kastelorizo.
The tender is for the period starting on October 1, 2020 until September 30, 2024.
Don't forget tomorrow is 'Yiannis and Kostas day' which will also be an island holiday. As they get their 11.5 minutes of fame with Julia at 20:00hrs on ITV ...
