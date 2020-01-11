Catch of the day ...

But not for the fish market ...
Caught "beast" 400 kilos between Skiathos and Platanias ...
A shark, with a length that exceeded 5 meters and a weight of 400 kilos, was the trophy "of yesterday's excursion of the trawler" Matoula and Dimitrios, which surprised those who faced it.
The icon was immediately posted online by the owner of Skiathikis trawler Vasilis Giouraraki, who said that the fish was caught alive and the diameter of the head reaches 80 cm.
With fast, careful movements, it was liberated by the workers and returned alive to its natural environment, the sea.
The shark, according to Mr. Giourourakis, was recovered in the area between Skiathos, Evia and Pelion, openly of Platanias and as it was in the rota of the trawler and caught in the nets of seabed.
The particular species is not marketable on the market, as it is forbidden (like all carcharoids). For this reason, a concerted effort was made directly to return to the marine environment ...
Source: Skiathostv
