Brexit Day ...

Tonights the night at ...
23:00 UK
00:00 CET
01:00 EET (Greek Maybe Time)
The UK leaves the EU tonight, but of course, we Brits will remain Europeans, unless they tow blighty off towards Iceland when the country is not looking.
The EU population will drop by 13% and its area by 5.5%.
It will lose its largest city, 10% of it’s MEPs, 13% of its GDP, and 27% of its Exclusive Economic Zone. In December it will also lose 10.5% of its funding (although only 5.4% of its outgoings)
The French consulate in London estimates between 300,000 and 400,000 French citizens live in the British capital - many in London's cutting-edge creative hub, in the East End. London, would be France's sixth biggest city, by the native french population ...
So whilst we are all looking for the new 50p, it was different back in 1973. Raise your glasses to the start of the new order ...
|King and Queen, but not Harry and Meghan ...
|It's balanced and complex, a bit nutty with a long finish
having been cellared for an extra 10 months
There is a remain version that tastes a bit flat like salty, bitter tears ...
