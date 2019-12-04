Went to Bakaliko ...

On the first day of Christmas Basil shared with me, seventeen bottles of tsipouro ...
You get a general idea ...
|Impressive???
and quite a few mezes ...
Even a desert ...
Most of the tables were prebooked by local families, and a good time was had by all ...
There was music, dancing and retrieving lost hats, from the street. Fond memories of a Polish lady, who brought on a severe touch of palpitations in an island friend ...
Followed by a gentle stroll home ...
The second, third and fourth days of Christmas etc are, and remain rather a mystery ...
