Wednesday, 4 December 2019

Went to Bakaliko ...

The story continues ...

On the first day of Christmas Basil shared with me, seventeen bottles of tsipouro ...

 

You get a general idea ...

Impressive???
and quite a few mezes ...




Even a desert ...


Most of the tables were prebooked by local families, and a good time was had by all ...


There was music, dancing and retrieving lost hats, from the street. Fond memories of a Polish lady, who brought on a severe touch of palpitations in an island friend ...

Followed by a gentle stroll home ...


The second, third and fourth days of Christmas etc are, and remain rather a mystery ...

