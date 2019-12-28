So that was Christmas ...

Hows it going ?
If you are in UK, you will be delighted to have heard the UK is going to be a lot warmer, than Athens.
Apparently its snowing on Evia and the Pilion ...
Dec 27-30: Every day feels like a Sunday, proof that time is a social construct.
It’s that strange time between Christmas and New Year where you don't know what day it is, what time it is, who you are, what you’re supposed to be doing and you can't stop eating 5,000+ calories a day.
Norwegians have a name for the hiatus between Christmas and New Year: Romjul. With “Jul” meaning Christmas, it’s something to do with having “room” to reflect and clear out your life, making “room” for the new year.
What's coming next?
Dec 31: New Year's Eve
Jan 1: New Year's Day
Before you return it, as an unwanted gift, ask Alexa, Is it possible to expire, from a hangover?
Isn't it a shame the accepted time of the year to have a Quality Street or After Eights for breakfast with a small Bailey’s while the kettle is boiling is coming to a close.
Jan 2: Reality hits ...
Mince pie anyone? ...
