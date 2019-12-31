Last post ...

Of 2019 and the decade ...
How about a game of flight roulette?
You put your chips on a number, pay the cashier and you loose out in the long run around two weeks before you fly ...
Luton and Stansted flights ...
If you are booked with Jet2 from Stansted on a Saturday - Apparently they have changed the departure time from 7.30 am until 13.30 pm ...
If you 'are flying' with TUI from Stansted, be prepared you may well be bumped, and fly instead from London Gatwick.
If you 'were flying' with TUI from Luton, you may well be flying from Stansted if you are lucky, or from Gatwick instead.
TUI are not contacting customers, to advise them of the change. If you call them, then you will be offered an alternative date/airport/cancellation.
Top tip: Don't invest in the airport car parking just yet ...
Ryanair ...
Flying from Vienna to Skiathos, twice weekly from 2nd May to 30th September 2020. It was the Lauda flight but now upgraded to the full Ryanair version. Well done Mayor Tzoumas ...
Prices from €60 return ...
Thessaloniki ferry ...
Rumours of a new summer ferry, appear to gave foundation. Tenders are to be invited, for a ferry from Thessaloniki to the islands, this summer ...
Weather ...
If you are on the mainland stay there Its forecast from tonight the bad weather, will get worse. Storms and strong winds followed by snow, sent 'from Russia with love' ...
Need to buy some onions and pomegranates, See you next year ...
PS: New years party - Mint tonight doors open at 1am
