Kalo Mina - Δεκέμβριος ...

Kαλό μήνα σε όλους - Good Month - December ...
Yes it's December - the official month of acceptable daytime drinking. (Yes I meant coffee) It is the season to be jolly, even if its a bit nippy and the island is being blasted by a gale ...
As you know, December is the month of acceptable excess ...
- Christmas enters its 4th month in the shops
- Chocolate for breakfast, for the sugar hit, and feel good factor
- Fridge visits triple until you learn the chocolate is on the top shelf, of the adjacent cupboard
- Scissors/sellotape vanish almost and as if by magic
- Mulled everything - Yes why not, you say regardless 'Chin Chin' ...
Got it ?
OK today also sees the last day for Bakaliko, as they close for their winter break, a splash of paint and its a good time to empty the fridges.
TTFN - off out to lunch ...
