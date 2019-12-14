Island news ...

Giannoula advises the Christmas event at the Bourtzi lasts five hours.
The schedule of the event as follows:
12:00-14:00: * Stilts welcomes the children the program begins with animator in the role of the most powerful elf who will raise young and old with toys and lots of dancing
* Elves will make ornaments with children and help our little friends write the letter they will send to Santa
* Rudolph will be in town for just a few hours!! Come and meet it in person and take Commemorative Photos.
* Elves will brush children's faces with their magic brushes!
Colors for everyone! Free admission ...
8.6 % increase for Skiathos airport
Passenger traffic recorded at the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece in November 2019, according to the data presented by the company.
All passengers in November are 2018. Vs 726.200 in November 727.043
The biggest losses were the airports of Mykonos (-23,3 %) and Aktion (-31,6 %), while the increased increases were observed at the airports of Kefalonia (10,2 %), Skiathos (8,6 %) and Corfu (8 %)
New route to Athens
Aegean Airlines is to resume a Birmingham to Athens service from June 2020, as part of its expansion of services.
Weather
Wet and breezy until Tuesday, and it will get colder ...
Proteus Ferry
The 'chuggy chuggy' ferry is back from tomorrow Sunday 15th December. The ship will execute itineraries from Volos, to the Sporades until Friday 10th January 2020
Late News: Express Skiathos
The right anchor was lost this afternoon by the Express Skiathos passenger ferry on its route from the port of Skiathos to the port of Volos.
The ship sailed safely to the port of Volos, and sailed using the left anchor, and after the passengers and vehicles disembarked, its departure was banned.
Currency alert - Did anyone else get €1.19:40 yesterday?
