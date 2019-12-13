Friday, 13 December 2019

How did you vote? ...

5am, and the results are in ...


In other news, its Boris by an innings, and eighty'ish seats ...

Sterling has climbed to a 19-month high against the dollar and reached a three-and-a-half year peak versus the euro ...


As Jim Callaghan once said:

'The sky is darkening with the wings of chickens coming home to roost'

 Breakfast Newsflash ...

“Well, they said they wanted a People’s Vote they certainly got one. Now they are protesting against the election result. So Gina and the gang, have five years now to try and get a re-run of it"

Wonder how many Labour MPs are regretting not voting for Theresa May's deal, or second referendum backers, not voting for a Norway style/customs union deal during the indicative votes ...

