How did you vote? ...

5am, and the results are in ...
In other news, its Boris by an innings, and eighty'ish seats ...
Sterling has climbed to a 19-month high against the dollar and reached a three-and-a-half year peak versus the euro ...
As Jim Callaghan once said:
'The sky is darkening with the wings of chickens coming home to roost'
Breakfast Newsflash ...
“Well, they said they wanted a People’s Vote they certainly got one. Now they are protesting against the election result. So Gina and the gang, have five years now to try and get a re-run of it"
Wonder how many Labour MPs are regretting not voting for Theresa May's deal, or second referendum backers, not voting for a Norway style/customs union deal during the indicative votes ...
