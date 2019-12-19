From the Greek word for ...

The Greek word nostalgia is from νόστος (nóstos), meaning "homecoming", and ἄλγος (álgos), meaning "pain" or "ache"
You may also place a Christmas wreath on your door ...
A Christmas wreath is a symbol of both festivity and welcome. But the unknown part of the story is that the whole history of the wreath begins in ancient Greece.
In those days people used to decorate olive branches, and later laurel branches with sheep’s wool.
It was customary to carry these branches from house to house. On the way they sung songs about the happiness and the good luck of the master of the house.
At the end of the procession, they would bend the branch into a circle, and then hang it on the front door. This is why we now decorate the door, with wreaths.
So now you know, the Greeks seemingly not only invented Christmas, the carols and the wreaths, and no doubt soon will claim the Christmas lights too ...
I admit, I am feeling rather nostalgic too, with Christmas, and the winter solstice is just a few days away. Its time to have some fun ...
