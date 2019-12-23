Christmas thoughts ...

When I read this, I thought how lucky we are.
Christmas is a time, that can be a very difficult time for many. We have two families, who are in our thoughts, right now ...
Such brave, beautiful, lyrical writing ...
Stop press ...
Today is the 23rd December, which is the day before Christmas Eve (24th)
Now, remember the shops are shut, for a few hours on Wednesday (25th)
Don't forget to prepare the sandwiches for the Next sale queue (26th) at 4am.
Make sure you have enough food in, to last until the 31st January just in case.
Be careful out there ...
Previous Blog: Χρόνια πολλά για μένα ...
