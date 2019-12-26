A day to relax ...
Happy Boxing Day to all my friends in the UK, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.
Happy “What’s Boxing Day?” day to my friends everywhere else...
After all the fun of the last few days, and what fun it has been.
I went to church on Christmas eve, and was serenaded by a famous Soprano. Petted a sheep and met two of Basils relations. Miniature donkeys, who were part of the service.
It's fun in the church all us tourists, a packed house, standing room only and families down for the holidays, acknowledging each other across the pews, with those strange waves.
You know, no extended arms, just the one that starts from the elbow so it looks like they are cleaning small windows ...
But after church, soul cleansed went to worship at a more familiar altar, and cleanse the palate before dinner ...
Christmas eve dinner.
I got through nine courses, that was enough for me, on Christmas eve. The Oak Wodka is pretty good stuff ...
Out for a stroll on Christmas morning, and somehow ended up in the pub, and my third beer of Christmas 'as my true love reminded me'
I cooked the Christmas dinner, not because I am in the doghouse, but because I always do.
Followed Gordon Ramsey's turkey method, after retiring Delia. It worked well, it was moist not dry. You also have to swear at it when you baste it every 30 minutes or so ...
I was told off by SWMBO Because I bought a large gammon, the same one who could not stop sampling it, when it came out of the oven.
The annual turkey ham and Leek pie is in some doubt, unless I can secure the fridge ...
So here we are on Boxing day, fancy a swim ?
Luckily, they did not need my help today.
Top tip: You can save an absolute fortune in the sales today, just like me by not going shopping at all. Give the retail workers a day off ...
Have a great one wherever you are ...
Previous Blog: Christmas Day in the morning ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments are restricted to users with Google Accounts on this site