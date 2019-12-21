Χρόνια πολλά για μένα ...

Yes its that wonderful time of the year ...
In accordance with my own time-honoured tradition, I am having a day off. So will be off for a nice cup of mint tea, and a slice of cake, with SWMBO & Junior some time later.
Once again, I have a few crazy days planned ahead, but more about that later. Well it will soon be Christmas, so I had better pace myself and the liver accordingly.
Happy winter solstice, which reminds me, Shortest day = Longest night.
Its also the Feast of Juul, when Thor, and my mate Stig have probably both been celebrating the shortest day of the year. Which is just as well, if I have a few glasses of the bubbly stuff later tonight (Snapped up a bargain from Duty free)
The solstice occurs tomorrow morning at 04:19 GMT, marking the start of astronomical winter, and the shortest day of the year. So Stig - if you are dancing naked to celebrate, Its probably a bit nippy over there, be careful ...
The sun will soon start climbing in the sky again. So it will soon be downhill to summer again.
Remember "A birthday is just the first day of another 365-day journey around the sun" - (Other newspapers are available) Morning Star if it still exists for some of you ...
Enjoy the trip, and especially your 7 hours 48 minutes of northern hemisphere daylight, wherever you are, I certainly will be ...
|Happy Birthday to me ...
Happy Birthday To You 🎵🎶🎵...ReplyDelete
Go easy on the mint tea later🎂☕.
Am going on a train, so excited, have asked matron, if I can sit by the window 🤗 🚞 🏙 ...Delete
Enjoy!, Don't talk to strangers😉ReplyDelete
It's my Birthday, one of them might take pity on me 😇 ...Delete