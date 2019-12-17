Bin day ...

I can’t believe it ...
The sheer volume of people on Facebook who can’t work out when their bin is being collected over Christmas and New Year.
If your normal day is Monday, then your rubbish will be collected on Wednesday.
If your normal day is Tuesday, then your rubbish will be collected on Thursday.
If your normal day is Wednesday, then your rubbish will be collected in April.
If your normal day is Thursday, then your rubbish will be collected on Friday divided by the number that you first thought of.
If your normal day is Friday, then your rubbish will be collected in a newfound void in the Space-Time Continuum nestling between Monday and Tuesday that can only be accessed by driving a bin lorry at precisely 127 mph with a flux capacitor wired into the hazard lights.
Simple ...
Meanwhile on Skiathos, no collection on Christmas day or the Synaxis of the mother of god (26th)
Those on the island, are on the beach, enjoying the unseasonably warm weather, with a beer after an often pointless visit to the post office ...
Happy Birthday, to friend of the blog, subu57 🎂 🍾 🥂 ...
We are loving your posts, skiathos is so dear to our hearts. I read your feeds every day, thank you. Merry Christmas 🎅 to you all xxReplyDelete
No idea, who you are, but thank you. Καλά Χριστούγεννα ...ReplyDelete