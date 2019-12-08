Back soon ...

Apologies for the quiet period ...
A very busy week and learned today a dear friend has passed away. Quite a shock for those on Skiathos who knew this lovely lady.
Heck of a shock for SWMBO, as this lady rescued us, when we were in dire straights with Junior, and SWMBO was in intensive care.
This Angel, is with the Angels. Our thoughts are with their lovely, decent hard working Skiathos family ...
Truly gutted by the news ...
Later update from Skiathoslife ...
Skiathos suddenly lost a young woman who was generously sharing her smile. Anna Panderas, 48, did not wake up this morning while in Volos with her husband Stefanos Panderas (City Clerk) for cardiac examinations.
Anna has been receiving treatment for arrhythmias in her heart lately while going to Volos for examinations.
Anna with her husband Stefanos Panderas Municipal employee
Unfortunately this morning, however, her husband found that she was not waking up. She called EKAB Volos where doctors found her dead.
Anna, 48, together with Stefanos, had 4 children: Dimitris, Sebastian, Jacob and Sonia.
The funeral of Agneska Koulanga (Anna) Panderas will take place on Tuesday after 11 (the hour will be announced shortly) from the Metropolitan Church of the Three Hierarchs of Skiathos where it will be transported directly after the ship arrives from Volos
Update: At 10.30 on Tuesday morning, will be the last goodbye to Anna
Previous Blog: Lovely weather ...
You and us here as well. She was a lovely person . Thank you for posting your tribute take care of Mr. G and his familyReplyDelete
Such a lovely lady, and good friend. I have updated the post above, as it's on Skiathoslife ...Delete