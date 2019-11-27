Wet Wet Wet ...

It tipped down last night ...
The streets awash and thousands of ants, with hobnail boots hammering on the roof. Very wet indeed and this morning, the streets are very damp and its very slippery on the cobbles...
At least if they dry out today, they will be clean ...
Ryanair update ...
The mayor of Skiathos, Thodoris Tzoumas, will travel to Dublin, today to meet with Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary. The two men will discuss the company operating flights to Skiathos. (We live in hope) ...
Could this see the return of the long lost Dublin flight? ...
Hustings ...
I always thought Andrew Neil was a Scotsman, clearly not. He is Greek, he has well and truly skewered, Nicola Kranky, and Jeremy Catweazle last couple of days.
Prince Andrew are you free for a chat about souvelaki? ...
Very sad news, just hearing that Gary Rhodes has passed away at just 59 RIP ...
Skewered and shafted for sure!ReplyDelete
Verbally eviscerated ...Delete
And of course, the Buffoon is declining the opportunity - I didn't think he was bright enough to know to dodge it, wonders will never cease!ReplyDelete