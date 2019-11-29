Ryanair update from the Mayor ...

'Connecting with low-cost airlines is a priority for the Municipal Authority, as it will make it easier to open up to new markets, so that the burden of initiatives will be shifted in this direction.
After many months of communication, the Mayor of Skiathos, Theodoris Tzoumas, was in Dublin today (28.11.2019) for a meeting on the part of the Municipality to include Skiathos in our country's destinations where Ryanair has a flight schedule. . The Mayor met with Aisling Fitzpatrick, Ryanair's Route Manager Developer, according to whom now is the right time to work together on the 2021. Flight schedule.
The proposal of the Municipal Authority is to link Dublin and Brussels, but also destinations from traditional markets of Skiathos, from cities with no flights.
To achieve this, there is a need to work with the Hoteliers Association and the Fraport administration. In this regard, the Municipal Authority will trigger this synergy in order to speed up the procedures leading to the launch of the new air link.Ryanair is Europe's largest airline, serving over 153 million visitors a year on more than 2,400 daily flights from 86 routes, with Greece having 2 bases and 13 destinations, up 6% by 2020.
At the same time, the Municipality is cooperating with the company Easy Jet, following the meeting held at the London WTM 2019 exhibition, with the Mayor, Paul Bixby Strategic Planning Director of easyJet and the President of the Alexander Eustachian Hoteliers Association.
The announcement of Skiathos' direct connection to Paris for the summer of 2020 by transavia is expected by the end of December, as emerged from a meeting with representatives of Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis, the Mayor, and the Deputy Mayor and Tourism Relations, at the IFTM Top Resa 2019 Paris Exhibition, in which the Municipality participated in cooperation with EOT'
Dublin flight to return, I called that one on the previous blog. If anyone wants to share EuroMillions tonight - Get in touch ...
Previous Blog: Wet Wet Wet ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments are restricted to users with Google Accounts on this site