Rising from the ashes ...

The churches are being scrubbed within a millimeter of their life, in preparation for tomorrow's big event. Plenty of asvesti being applied to walls and steps around the town.
So after a coffee this morning went for a wander, and whilst up in Plakes, thought of Alison and Duncan. Friends of the blog, and a couple of conversations we had during the summer.
So it was high time to take a look at the renovations at the old αρχοντικο ruin. The home of the Ragia family, which sadly burned down in 2005 ...
Renovations have been taking place since April and are still ongoing today, Its been quite a while since I passed by, so popped up to take a look, at the men at work ...
|How it was ...
|Returning to former glory ...
No wooden floors this time, it's braced with steel ready for the concrete, which will strengthen the structure. Which despite the fire must have been in quite a good condition, having to be open to the elements for nearly 15 years ...
Last time I was inside - It was a touch dodgy, and with a Greek friend, I wish I had the photos.
Drinks on the balcony next year Duncan, Perhaps if we donate and reinstate the rose ...
Later Update 17:00hrs
On the evening before the Panagia, the church bells ring out over the town. As the Holy Icon of Kounistria is moved from Tries Hieraches up to Panagia Limania ...
Previous Blog: Grey day ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments are restricted to users with Google Accounts on this site