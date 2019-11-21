Panagia Kounistra - (2)

14:00 Church bells were ringing out over town, as the procession started, and I was ready and waiting, with the camera and trusty Merrils for a stroll across the hills ...
14:15 The icon arrived at Acropolis with the Mayor and the Pappas
Danos was all ready to go - Barefoot ...
14:30 At Ftelia you climb up the cement road by Villa Ella
14:45 Summit of the 1st climb from bus stop 5 above Ftelia through the Olive groves ...
14:50 On to the 2nd climb up the goat path towards Katsarou, near Kivos suites ...
15:05 After Katsarou head down the valley, and on to the red road ...
15:20 The beehives at the junction above Platanias valley. Bees still busy ...
1555 Summit of the 3rd climb up and after the zig zags above Aghia Pareskevi What a sunset good to watch as the ears are thumping with the sound of your own heartbeat ...
16:00 Arrival at Kounistria monastery after being serenaded again by shotguns ...
You chat and exchange Xronia Polla's with friends and neighbours as they arrive ...
Never has a Greek coffee tasted so good as it does here, after the 12km hike across the hills from town. The cookie they give you is also very welcome along with the pat on the back from friendly locals ...
17:00 I took the bus to town - Packed as normal and non stop to Acropolis ...
18:00 Well after the hike, I certainly think I deserved this, and the calf muscles were a little tight ...
Thursday 21st November ...
This morning from 5am the Icon returned across the hills with the villagers, with those who stayed overnight at the monastery. Some went back on the bus at 04:45am.
All the cafes stop what they are doing and stand as the icon returns, from Kounistria, and is paraded around town back to Tries Hieraches ...
|Vagelis Katsouras (L) ...
Panagia Kounistra
