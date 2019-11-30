Lovely weather ...

At least for now ...
Skiathos weather are advising, 'Expecting a gradual strengthening of the winds this evening, with intensities of up to 7 beaufort from a north-west direction for the island.
Big drop in temperature to about 10 degrees (maybe even the first winter single digits) for tomorrow morning.
Slight deterioration with rain from Tuesday night' ...
Happy St Andrew's Day, to the Scots readers ...
