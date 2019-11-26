Flight Prices ...

Look at these prices ...
These prices include a 'No surcharge guarantee' a hot meal on board, and your luggage of 20kg, is included. Along with a basic accommodation voucher, just in case you have nowhere to stay ...
Last departure 'back from the rock' was on Wednesday 23rd October ...
Yes that's right, I said the 23rd October ...
That's when we still had hot weather this year, and were frying in the sun at the Bamboon bar. Only the planes had gone home and Skiathos had
When you think the last inbound to London Gatwick next year, is on the 24th of September in 2020. The season is now one month shorter unless, you fly from the other side of the M25 ...
The chicken or the egg?ReplyDelete
Back in 2005 I booked a last minute holiday to skiathos the day before we flew out and it cost me £69 per person for 14 nights, flight and accommodation in Troulos. We landed on 30th September and flew back on 14th October. I remember sitting on Troulos beach on the 13th October and the sun was beating down. I can't help but think the uk tour operators are cutting too much off the season nowadays.ReplyDelete