Seems to be on its it's way ...
It's been forecast but like anything else, it's best to look out of the window, to check ...
It's Cyclone Geryon that would have been, another medicine, if it had been warmer
Storms and strong southern winds are its characteristics initially with rain and north winds thereafter.
We have had rain showers, overnight. This is how its expected to be after 06:00am ...
Expecting a rough day, but it could always go somewhere else ...
06:30am: Thunderstorm to the south of the island, rumbling away ...
07:00am: Rain and a window rattler ...
Due to the bad weather, the "Express Skiathos" route scheduled for 8am from Volos has been cancelled. No Dolphin until tomorrow as it's broken ...
Weather seems to have passed by ...
Later Update
Popped out after the storm, wearing long trousers for a spot of bureacracy. Yes of course, it brought the sun out, and I was sweating like a so and so, in an office where they had the heating cranked up, to 'mid july' in direct sunlight ...
I went into a shop for some spare parts, and some good old fashioned customer service ...
I see you have these can I buy some? No, they are just for show ...
Can I order some? No
Do you know where I can get some? No
Is the boss in? No
Why are you here ??? No answer ...
In the end, she dragged herself away from Facebook, and called the boss in Athens ...
Yes I have the parts the set will cost €30 x 3 = €90
I need two small items from each set and 95% of the kit they can keep
Or I can buy a whole new door with the parts I need attached, and throw the rest away ...
Look out B&Q I have a challenge for you ...
